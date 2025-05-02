Cong has no room for grounded, capable leaders: Rohan Gupta amid speculations of Tharoor joining BJP

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) As speculation swirls around Congress MP Shashi Tharoor potentially switching sides after appearing alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Vizhinjam seaport inauguration in Kerala, BJP leader Rohan Gupta on Friday launched a sharp critique of the Congress, claiming the party has no space left for competent, ground-connected leaders.

Tharoor, the sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram, reached his constituency just in time on Thursday to receive the Prime Minister, despite delays at what he described as a "dysfunctional" Delhi airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday also took potshots at the Congress and INDIA bloc during the Vizhinjam seaport inauguration in Kerala, saying that "some will lose sleep today", apparently pointing to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's presence on the stage.

Reacting to the speculations, Rohan Gupta told IANS, “I can't predict the future, but one thing is clear -- there is no place left in the Congress for leaders who are grounded and want to raise public issues. The party has become captive to a group of courtiers who have no ideological foundation and who prioritise self-interest over service. That’s why many capable, hardworking individuals have left or been forced out over the years.”

Gupta further added that people like Tharoor, who have a strong work ethic and connect with the public, are often sidelined.

“Good people are suffocated in Congress. The ones who want to work are not encouraged; they’re isolated instead. I’ve known Shashi Tharoor for a long time -- he is a good leader, and the public doesn’t abandon those who work for them. There’s always room in politics for those who want to make a difference.”

He continued, “If Congress valued leaders like Tharoor, today would’ve been a moment to appreciate his work, but instead, he is left out. This only reflects the internal power play within the party.”

Turning to the ongoing credit battle over the caste census, Gupta criticised the Congress party for attempting to claim credit for a policy it had long opposed.

“It’s been more than 77 years since Independence, and Congress has been in power most of the time. They consistently opposed a caste-based census. Now, in Opposition, they suddenly want credit for it. The reality is that Prime Minister Modi made the historic decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census. Let the Opposition keep playing politics. The Modi government is focused on giving rightful recognition to every community,” he told IANS.

Gupta also spoke on the contentious water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana.

“Wherever the AAP goes, controversy follows. Look at Delhi -- they were given a massive mandate, and what did they do? They picked fights with the Centre on everything -- from pollution to Yamuna water. And the public saw through it. They’ve been wiped out,” he told IANS.

On the situation in Punjab, Gupta warned of further fallout. “This emotional blackmail over water will backfire. The AAP government in Punjab is running out of time. The public is tired of negativity. Governance requires constructive dialogue, not drama. There should be coordination between both states to resolve the issue -- not political grandstanding.”

He asserted that voters are seeking performance over provocation. “People want development, not division. The political revival in Punjab will happen -- away from negativity and toward accountability," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.