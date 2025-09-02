Cong govt did categorisation of SC subcastes for political gains, says K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has dubbed the categorisation of subcastes of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community by the Congress-led government as political and demanded that either the judicial commission report or the J.C. Madhuswamy sub-committee report be implemented.

The categorisation has been done to provide internal reservation.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office 'Jagannath Bhavan' in Bengaluru on Tuesday, former Deputy Chief Minister and MP Govind Karjol demanded that the state cabinet meeting be scheduled for the 4th of September. On this occasion, either Justice Nagamohan Das’s report or the report by the Madhuswamy committee must be approved to ensure social justice for all.

Karjol said that nomadic communities have been subjected to injustice, and protests will be staged across the state, including Bengaluru, on Wednesday (September 3).

He alleged that the government had ignored the Supreme Court’s directive that equals and unequals should not be placed in the same category, and also disregarded Justice Nagamohan Das’s report. “What they have done here is a politically patched-up classification,” he charged.

Karjol further alleged that classification has been done for political will and benefit, which cannot be accepted.

He said the government had hastily started the recruitment process and even directed the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to begin appointments amid this confusion.

“The recruitment process must be stopped, and the order must be amended to ensure its applicability to jobs, education, and grants,” he insisted.

Karjol suggested that the Siddaramaiah government convene a special meeting of all elected representatives across parties. Retired officials and experts with knowledge of the reservation must also be invited to that meeting. “If decisions are made there, they will have universal acceptance,” he said.

Recalling the efforts of the BJP government led by then CM Basavaraj Bommai, Karjol said the report led by Madhuswamy was largely acceptable to all communities. Under it, Madigas were given 6 per cent, Chalavadis 5.5 per cent, Lambanis, Bhovis, Koramas and Korachas 4.5 per cent, and nomadic communities one per cent. “But Siddaramaiah’s government spent Rs 150 crore to prepare Justice Nagamohan Das’s report, only to insult him. By wasting Rs 150 crore of taxpayers’ money, they have caused great loss to the state exchequer,” Karjol alleged.

Karjol also alleged that on the eve of the cabinet meeting, Home Minister G. Parameshwara hosted a late-night discussion at his residence where a biased decision was taken. “Parameshwara, Ministers Shivraj Tangadagi, and H.C. Mahadevappa expressed satisfaction, and when announcing the cabinet’s decision to the media, Minister H.K. Patil confirmed it. We cannot accept this cabinet decision,” he stated.

He further said that for the past 35 years, there has been a demand for internal reservation in the state to ensure benefits to 101 Scheduled Caste communities. “The Siddaramaiah government has sabotaged this demand and undermined the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench judgment of August 1, 2024,” he alleged.

Karjol claimed that under political pressure in the special cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah discarded Nagamohan Das’s report.

“Instead, he divided communities into three groups and gave Group A - 6 per cent, Group B - 6 per cent, and Group C - 5 per cent. Nagamohan Das had recommended five groups -- Madigas, 6 per cent; Chalavadis, 5 per cent; Lambanis, Bhovis, Koramas, Korachas, 4 per cent; nomads, 1 per cent; and AKADs, 1 per cent. His report was in line with the Constitutional Bench judgment, not only scientific but also socially inclusive,” Karjol stated.

Former Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy said the implementation of internal reservation has been directionless and meaningless.

He criticised that the three-and-a-half-decade-long struggle of the Madiga community, which hoped for justice, has been reduced to ashes.

“It is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who derailed Justice Nagamohan Das’s report. He rejected the five groups suggested by Nagamohan Das, ignored backwardness, and betrayed the nomadic communities by clubbing them with touchable castes,” he alleged.

“Internal reservation has been implemented in a meaningless manner. Chief Minister, have you followed the directives of the Supreme Court and the intentions of Justice Nagamohan Das?” he questioned.

“Do not derail the struggle of the Madiga community by betraying their dreams. Deliver justice in the cabinet meeting,” he urged, warning that if their demands are not met, a renewed Madiga movement will emerge.

“We will launch a bigger agitation and teach you a lesson,” he further warned.

BJP state spokesperson H. Venkatesh Dodderi, SC Morcha state vice-president Hoodi Manjunath, and retired IAS officers Anil Kumar and Lakshminarayan were present.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.