Cong accuses PM Modi of 'showing his back' to Manipur

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "showing his back to the people of Manipur" which criticising him over the killing of two students in the strife-torn state which has sparked protests.

The Congress also slammed the Prime Minister for not visiting Manipur and demanded sending an all-party delegation to the northeastern state, while also demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress' Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi questioned PM Modi "how long will it take him to awake up to the crisis in the troubled state?"

"The Chief Minister repeatedly says that he has spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah. So we want to know from the Prime Minister what he is doing? Why has the country made you Prime Minister, just for publicity, just to flag off trains? When a part of the country is burning, isn't it your responsibility? Is that not your job? So we would like to know from the Prime Minister how many times he himself talked to the Chief Minister of Manipur in the last five months?" Gogoi questioned.

He also criticised the Prime Minister "for showing his back to the people of Manipur and the country".

He said that even after five months, "the Prime Minister has not bothered to visit Manipur".

"Our opinion is clear... Prime Minister Modi, please stop turning your back on Manipur and the country and face this challenge. We are moving forward the proposal of sending an all-party delegation. There are about 4,000 sophisticated weapons in the hands of people even today, and there is an atmosphere of tension. It is our collective responsibility to end this," he said.

He also said the Manipur Chief Minister should be removed before anything else as "he has completely failed".

