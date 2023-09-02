Confusion over JU registrar’s resignation persists days after she receives threat letter

Kolkata, Sep 2 (IANS) Confusion over the resignation of Jadavapur University (JU) registrar Snehomonju Basu persists in the state after she received a threat letter.

The threat letter states that Saurav Chowdhury, the prime accused in the recent ragging related death of a JU fresher, should not be harmed.

The contradictory statements by Basu herself and the interim vice- chancellor of the university Buddhadeb Sau in the matter added to the confusion. On one hand Sau has confirmed the receipt of the resignation letter from the registrar by his office.

“She has submitted her resignation letter at my office on Saturday. I am yet to officially accept the resignation letter and forward the same to the state higher education department. She told me that her family members are apprehensive of her life threat following the threat letter received by her and because of the emotional pressure from her family members she has decided to resign. I told her to reconsider the decision. If everyone quits following such threats how will the university function? Let her come back to me with her final decision and only after that we will decide over our next course of action,” the JU interim- vice chancellor said.

However, while speaking to the media persons the registrar had neither denied nor confirmed about her resignation. “This is an internal matter,” she said. On late Friday evening she reportedly received the threat letter from an individual Rana Roy, who claimed him to be a professor by profession.

However, the JU authorities have confirmed to the police that the university faculty does not include anyone named Rana Roy. The police have started an investigation on the source of such a threatening letter.

It is learnt that the letter has started with unprintable abuses. “Sourav is the pride of JU. He had been falsely implicated by the police under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. You have to take the responsibility if he is harmed even a bit. Just a bullet of a revolver will be enough for that,” the letter read.

The police have started investigating the matter.

