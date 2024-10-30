Confirmed: Rishab Shetty plays Lord Hanuman in the Prasanth Varma directorial ‘Jai HanuMan’

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actor Rishab Shetty, who won the National Award for Best Actor award for his pan-India success ‘Kantara’, is set to essay the role of Lord Hanuman in the upcoming movie ‘Jai HanuMan’. The film is directed by Prasanth Varma, and is a sequel to his superhit movie ‘HanuMan’.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film revealed the first look of Jai HanuMan presenting Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman. The poster features Rishab Shetty as Hanuman, depicted in a powerful pose, sitting on his foot with an idol of Lord Ram held reverently in his hand.

This poster not only showcases Rishab's physicality but also reflects the deep devotion and strength associated with Lord Hanuman. He looks like an apt choice to play Lord Hanuman with the character's legendary qualities, leaving fans eager to see how he brings this iconic figure to life on screen.

Prasanth Varma is celebrated for his innovative approach to blending contemporary stories with mythology, while Mythri Movie Makers consistently delivers blockbuster hits. With Rishab Shetty who has delivered the biggest blockbuster 'Kantara', the film is set to captivate the audiences across the country.

'Jai Hanuman' is a high-octane action spectacle of unbreakable power and loyalty and is set to redefine cinematic legend. It dives into the heart of Kaliyug, where Hanuman lives in Agnyathavas, an exile bound by a sacred promise to his Ram.

‘Jai Hanuman’ is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar produce the movie on a grand scale with high budget and top-notch technical standards.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

