Concept of lateral entry was introduced during UPA rule in 2005: Sources

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) While the opposition parties are criticising the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) recent notification for recruiting Joint Secretaries, Directors, and Deputy Secretaries through 'lateral entry', claiming that it undermines the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs, sources said it is important to note that the concept was first introduced by the Congress-led UPA government.

Reacting to the oppositions's criticism of the UPSC notification, including by leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that Congress' hypocrisy is evident in the matter.

In a post titled 'Lateral Entry', Viashnaw said, "INC hypocrisy is evident on lateral entry matter. It was the UPA government which developed the concept of lateral entry. The second Admin Reforms Commission (ARC) was established in 2005 under the UPA government. Shri Veerappa Moily chaired it.

"UPA period ARC recommended recruitment of experts to fill the gaps in roles that require specialised knowledge. NDA government has created a transparent method to implement this recommendation. Recruitment will be done through UPSC in a transparent and fair manner. This reform will improve governance."

Sources also said the concept of lateral entry was strongly endorsed by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) established in 2005 under the chairmanship of Veerappa Moily.

The ARC was tasked with recommending reforms to make the Indian administrative system more effective, transparent, and citizen-friendly, sources said.

The Background

The second ARC chaired by Moily was set up to recommend reforms to enhance the effectiveness, transparency, and citizen-friendliness of the Indian administrative system. In its 10th report titled 'Refurbishing of Personnel Administration – Scaling New Heights', the Commission emphasised the need for reforms in personnel management within the civil services. One of its key recommendations was to introduce lateral entry into higher government positions requiring specialised knowledge and skills, sources said.

* Need for Expertise: The ARC identified that certain government roles require specialised knowledge not always available within the traditional civil services. It recommended recruiting professionals from the private sector, academia, and public sector undertakings to fill these gaps.

* Creation of a Talent Pool: The ARC proposed the creation of a talent pool of professionals who could be inducted into the government on a short-term or contractual basis, bringing fresh perspectives and cutting-edge expertise in areas such as economics, finance, technology, and public policy.

* Selection Process: The Commission emphasised the importance of a transparent and merit-based selection process for lateral entrants, suggesting the establishment of a dedicated agency to oversee their recruitment and management.

* Performance Management: The ARC recommended a robust performance management system to hold lateral entrants accountable for their work and regularly assess their contributions.

* Integration with Existing Civil Services: The ARC stressed the importance of integrating lateral entrants into the existing civil services in a manner that maintains the integrity and ethos of the civil service while leveraging the specialised skills they bring.

Historical Context

The first ARC established in 1966 under the chairmanship of Morarji Desai (later succeeded by K. Hanumanthaiah) laid the groundwork for future discussions on the need for specialised skills within the civil services. While it did not specifically advocate for lateral entry as understood today, it emphasised professionalisation, training, and personnel management reforms to ensure that the bureaucracy effectively meets the challenges of a rapidly changing nation.

The Government of India has historically inducted outside talent into higher tiers of the government, typically in advisory roles but occasionally even in key administrative assignments.

For instance, the Chief Economic Advisor is traditionally a lateral entrant, who, according to the rules, must be below 45 years of age and invariably be an eminent economist. Additionally, several other distinguished individuals have been appointed at the highest levels as Secretaries to the government.

Lateral Entry during the Modi Government

The lateral entry scheme was formally introduced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, driven by the recognition of the need for domain experts to enhance the efficiency and responsiveness of India's administrative machinery. In 2018, the government took a significant step by announcing vacancies for senior positions such as Joint Secretaries and Directors, marking the first time that professionals from both the private and public sectors were invited to apply for these high-level roles. The selection process was rigorous, emphasising candidates' qualifications, experience, and suitability for these strategic positions.

This initiative was not without precedent; it was deeply influenced by the recommendations of the second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC), which earlier laid the conceptual groundwork for lateral entry.

The ARC had emphasised the importance of bringing external expertise into the civil services to make the administration more dynamic and responsive to the complexities of modern governance.

The recruitment of Joint Secretaries in 2018 effectively operationalised the ARC's vision, demonstrating a commitment to integrating specialised skills from outside the traditional civil service framework. These reforms have continued to influence ongoing discussions about how best to modernise India's public administration, ensuring it meets the evolving demands of governance in the 21st century.

