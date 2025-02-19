Complaint filed against CM Mamata Banerjee for 'threatening' LoP Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) A complaint has been filed with West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, seeking his intervention on a comment by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allegedly threatening Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state.

State BJP leader and the counsel of Calcutta High Court Kaustav Bagchi has registered this complaint with the office of the Governor quoting a portion of the Chief Minister’s speech while she was delivering her speech on Tuesday in the Assembly.

“You are resorting to so much slandering against a particular community. Now if they call for a movement someday, will you be able to handle that?" the Chief Minister was heard saying.

Bagchi has posted that particular video clipping on the wall of his social media account and raised the question -- "Is the Chief Minister threatening the leader of the opposition on behalf of the extremists?"

Thereafter, he forwarded a communique to the office of the Governor seeking the latter’s intervention in the matter.

On Tuesday, the leader of the opposition too launched scathing criticisms against the Chief Minister for the latter’s comments on these lines.

"She questioned what if the people from a particular community unite against me? I will report to the Union Home Ministry on such a threat with video clippings of the Chief Minister’s statement on the floor of the House. I am being provided with security following an order from the Calcutta High Court. I will also approach the Calcutta High Court with a plea seeking to restrain the Chief Minister from making such provocative statements," Adhikari told media persons on Tuesday afternoon.

The LoP along with three other BJP legislators has been suspended from the House for a month reportedly because of unruly behaviour on Monday. Adhikari has claimed that suspension happened as the LoP is from the BJP and such things never happened earlier when the same chair either belonged to anyone from the Left Front or anyone from Congress.

