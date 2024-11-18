Commuters can now book Namo Bharat, Metro QR tickets simultaneously

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) To promote seamless travel in Delhi-NCR, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday launched their integrated QR-ticketing system that will allow commuters to book tickets for Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro simultaneously.

Commuters can now book Delhi Metro QR code tickets through the ‘RRTS Connect’ app and Namo Bharat QR code tickets through the ‘DMRC Momentum 2.0’ app.

With the operational 42 km RRTS corridor now linked to the 393 km DMRC metro network, commuters can enjoy a unified and efficient travel experience. The integration will ease congestion, and promote a cleaner, more sustainable future for the region.

Shalabh Goel, Managing Director of NCRTC, and Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC, officially launched the integrated ticketing by booking tickets on their respective mobile apps, an official statement said.

The new facility comes in the backdrop of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both organisations in August 2024, for creating a unified, digitally driven commuter-centric network.

The integration of the RRTS and DMRC networks, supported by the newly launched QR-ticketing system, ensures a seamless travel experience across the NCR.

This multi-modal connectivity not only enhances commuter convenience but also encourages increased public transport use, contributing to the long-term sustainability of these essential transit projects, said a statement.

The integration represents a major leap forward in NCRTC’s mission to provide an efficient, sustainable, and commuter-centric transport solution across Delhi-NCR. In line with the Government's "One India - One Ticket" initiative, which aims to make inter-modal travel as convenient as possible for passengers, this initiative will simplify the ticketing process.

By consolidating both Metro and RRTS travel options into a single digital platform, this collaboration significantly enhances connectivity for millions of commuters across the National Capital Region.

This initiative is also a continuation of NCRTC’s earlier MoU with IRCTC, which will enable passengers to book Namo Bharat train tickets via the IRCTC platform with the Indian railway train tickets, further simplifying access and enhancing convenience.

The newly launched system also aligns with the objectives of the PM National Gati Shakti Master Plan, which aims to integrate infrastructure and seamless connectivity between different transport modes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.