Communism has become slavery in Kerala: Left MLA

Malappuram, Sep 26 (IANS) Left MLA P.V. Anvar on Thursday attacked the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying that Communism has become slavery in the state.

“Communism in Kerala is now a mere slavery. No one is allowed to question. Take the example of CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan. The present leadership only want to listen to the top brass without allowing anyone to question them,” Anvar said.

He added that the biggest problem in Kerala is that all top political leaders at the top level leadership of CPI-M are hand in glove which is why no case which involves top political leaders will be investigated.

“The Chief Minister is led by a coterie. Gone are the days when Vijayan was the people’s leader. I have told him on his face that there were times when he was shining like a sun and now in the past three years, his rankings have decreased,” Anvar said.

He added that he has informed the Chief Minister that his political secretary P. Sasi and the ADGP (law and order) M.R. Ajith Kumar are not people what he thinks and are part of a group involved in criminal activities.

“Vijayan must order a judicial probe into the 188 gold smuggling cases which he himself told has been registered in Malappuram district. Sasi and Ajith Kumar know everything as it’s the police and not the Customs which are involved,” he said.

Anvar said he did not believe when he heard that Ajith Kumar addresses the Chief Minister as ‘uncle’.

He added that Vijayan hinted that he (Anvar) is part of the gold smuggling gang. “I was waiting for the party will correct its way but it did not happen as the state secretary M.V. Govindan failed to say a word about it. I have been part of the Left for the past two decades and not eight years as mentioned by the CPI-M. Vijayan also gave a clean chit to P.Sasi as Govindan said he has known Sasi for the past four decades,” said Anvar.

Anvar said he will return again with more documents.

