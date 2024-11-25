Commercial coal mines register highest-ever single day dispatches at 0.62 million tonnes

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The Ministry of Coal on Monday said that a "historic milestone" has been achieved in India's journey towards energy self-sufficiency, with commercial coal mines recording their highest-ever single-day dispatch of 0.617 million tonnes (MT) on November 24.

“This represents a remarkable 36 per cent growth compared to the dispatch of 0.453 MT of coal on the same day last year, demonstrating the sector's robust growth under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and marks a significant stride towards realizing the Viksit Bharat vision," a Ministry statement said.

The record dispatch comprised 0.536 MT to the power sector and 0.081 MT to the non-power sector, showcasing the robust performance across multiple sectors of the economy. The monthly progressive dispatch has reached 12.810 MT, with a substantial year-to-date dispatch of 116.373 MT, highlighting the sustained growth in coal production and distribution, it said.

This achievement reflects the transformative impact of commercial coal mining reforms under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and the record dispatch not only strengthens our energy security but also accelerates our progress towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned under Viksit Bharat, the statement added.

The Ministry of Coal executed the mining agreements for three coal blocks with successful bidders on Friday with the event marking the successful auctions of 104 coal blocks till date since the launch of the new commercial coal mining policy in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The total annual revenue generation from these 3 coal blocks under commercial auctions is estimated at around Rs 2,709.95 crore considering production at an aggregated Peak Rate Capacity level of 27.00 MTPA.

Once these blocks are fully operational, they are expected to generate employment for 36,504 persons directly and indirectly and a total investment of Rs 4,050 crore will be expended to operationalise these coal blocks, according to an official statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.