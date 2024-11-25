MP: Farmers protest over shortage of fertilizer

Bhopal, Nov 25 (IANS) The farmers have lodged protests in different districts across the state over the shortage of fertilizers amid the peak of wheat and other rabi crop season in Madhya Pradesh.

Alleging a dearth of fertilizers at government-run distribution centres, angry farmers have been staging protests in different districts for the last many days. However, state administration maintained that adequate fertilizer is available in the state.

In a fresh incident, protests over the shortage of fertilizer were reported from three districts, forcing farmers to raise their voices against the state administration.

A large number of farmers staged a protest in the Niwari district and blocked the highway on Monday evening. However, district police swung into action and dispersed the farmers.

In Guna district, a farmer also committed suicide while recording his suicide video in which he narrated the ordeal he faced due to the shortage of fertilizers.

Following that shocking incident, leaders from both the ruling BJP and Congress expressed their disappointment and demanded immediate attention from the state administration.

State Agriculture Minister Endal Singh Kansana recently said that the Russia-Ukraine war is the reason behind the shortage of fertilizers in the State.

The Opposition Congress has been raising concerns regularly, accusing the state administration of being in 'sleeping mode'.

