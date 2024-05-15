Comedians Kushal, Gaurav & Kaveri team up for gag on Chunky Pandey as 'Aakhiri Pasta'

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) The comedians of 'Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge'-- Kushal Badrike, Gaurav Dubey, and Kaveri Priyam collaborated for a delightful sketch in which Kushal takes on the role of Chunky Pandey’s famous on-screen character ‘Aakhiri Pasta,’ where he plays a cook who adds a spicy twist to the kitchen dynamics.

The new episode will see the presence of actor Chunky Pandey. After the act, Chunky and ‘Madness ki Malkin’ Huma Qureshi gave them a well-deserved standing ovation. Chunky played the character of 'Aakhri Pasta' in the 2010 comedy drama 'Housefull', starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and Jiah Khan.

Talking about the gag, Kushal said: "Stepping into the shoes of 'Aakhiri Pasta' was nerve-wracking, especially knowing that the original Aakhiri Pasta, Chunky Pandey ji, would be watching. However, I was thrilled that Chunky Pandey ji enjoyed my take on his iconic character. Working alongside Gaurav Dubey and Kaveri Priyam was a joy--they're incredibly talented comedians, and our chemistry on stage made the gag even more hilarious."

The show airs on Sony.

