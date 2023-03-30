Combined Commanders' Conference begins in Bhopal, PM to address closing session on April 1

Bhopal, March 30 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived in Bhopal to take part in the three-day Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) of the three armed forces, which commenced here on Thursday.

The biennial event, which will see the country's top military brass come together to brainstorm on military matters and national security, commenced at the Minto Hall on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event on the last day of the conference on April 1 and address the military commanders in the closing session.

On Thursday evening, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra welcomed Singh on his arrival in Bhopal. As per official information, the Defence Minister will meet state intelligence officers, following which he will reach the Chief Minister's residence for dinner.

An exhibition of CCC titled 'Fauji Mela' was formally inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of Chouhan.

The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs and senior military commanders of the three forces will attend the event, which is based on the theme 'Ready, Resurgent, Relevant'.

As per information received, the CCC this year is likely to discuss various issues, such as digitisation of data, challenges and opportunities of social media and defence exports, among others.

The conference is neing held amid an ongoing military standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and an array of geopolitical challenges thrown by the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been going on for over a year now.

There could be likely discussions on the operational aspects related to these issues.

On April 1, the Prime Minister will also flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train from the Rani Kamlapati railway station here.

The Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and the national capital will cover a distance of 708 km in 7.45 hours, Chouhan had said.

