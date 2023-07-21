College principal arrested in K'taka for sexually assaulting minor

Shivamogga, July 21 (IANS) The Karnataka Police on Friday said that the principal of a college in Shivamogga district has been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The incident took place in the limits of the Kote police station and the victim’s family has lodged a complaint in connection to the case.

The accused was been booked under the POCSO Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the police, the principal, who is also a priest, was well liked by students because of his teaching skills.

Taking advantage of this, he managed to trap the 17-year-old victim.

Unable to bear the assault, the victim attempted to commit suicide on Wednesday night in her hostel room, the police said.

Her friends immediately informed the warden about the incident after which she was taken to a hospital, where she disclosed of her ordeal.

The police are currently probing if the accused was involved in the sexual exploitation of more girl students.

Meanwhile, the incident have taken a political turn, with BJP workers staging a protest outside the District Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Friday.

The workers raised slogans against the accused and demanded that harsh action should be initiated against him and also submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Members of the Banjara community, to which the victim belonged, have also protested against the incident and demanded capital punishment against the accused

