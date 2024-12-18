Cold wave grips Bihar

Patna, Dec 18 (IANS) Cold wave gripped Bihar with several districts of the state registering a considerable drop in minimum temperature.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the cold conditions will intensify further and dense fog will envelop Bihar's 17 districts over the next two days.

In response, the Disaster Management Department of Bihar has taken measures to assist residents during this period.

For any emergency assistance related to the cold wave, residents are advised to contact the State Emergency Operation Centre on the helpline numbers 0612-2294204 / 0612-2294205 and a toll-free number 1070.

These numbers can be used to report emergencies or seek help. Residents are urged to stay safe, keep warm, and be cautious during this harsh weather period.

In the past 24 hours, Dehri in Rohtas was the coldest city in the state, with a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius. Other districts also registered a drop in temperatures, with Valmikinagar recording 11.9 degrees Celsius, Gopalganj 10 degrees Celsius, Pupri (Sitamarhi) 9.3 degrees Celsius, Madhubani 10.2 degrees Celsius, Supaul 12.8 degrees Celsius, Muzaffarpur 9.6 degrees Celsius and Madhepura 9.3 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a severe cold wave in Northwest India from December 18-21. This region includes Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, and the effects of the cold wave are expected to impact Bihar as well.

Dense fog is expected during the late night and early morning hours in West Champaran, Saran, Siwan, Buxar, Patna, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Samastipur, Madhepura, Jamui, Bhagalpur, and Katihar.

Residents are advised to take precautions, especially during travel, due to reduced visibility caused by the fog and the cold wave.

