Coal production from captive, commercial mines show robust growth in April

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Coal production from captive and commercial mines in the country stood at 14.01 million tonnes (MT) in April, while coal dispatch was recorded at 16.81 million tonnes (MT), reflecting a robust start to FY2025–26, the government data showed on Friday.

This marks a notable year-on-year growth compared to April figures from FY 2023-24 and FY 2022-23, underlining the sector’s upward trajectory.

The Coal Ministry attributed this success to continuous policy interventions, close monitoring, and handholding of stakeholders to fast-track operational clearances and enhance production capacity.

One of the key contributors to this achievement is the commencement of operations in newly developed coal blocks.

Kotre Basantpur Pachmo block of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), with a Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of 5 MT per annum (opencast), started operations on April 15, 2025.

Naini coal block of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), with a PRC of 10 MT per annum (opencast), commenced operations on April 16.

The overall coal production in India during April reached 81.57 million tonnes (MT), marking an increase of 3.63 per cent over the 78.71 MT produced in the corresponding period of the previous year.

India’s total coal dispatch during April reached 86.64 MT, demonstrating a steady increase from 85.11 MT recorded during April 2024 in FY2025-26.

As on April 30, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a notable surge, reaching 125.76 MT in FY 2025-26, as compared to 102.41 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year.

India’s coal imports during April to December 2024 declined by 8.4 per cent to 183.42 million tonnes (MT) from 200.19 MT in the same period of previous financial year due to the increase in domestic production.

Going forward, the ministry reaffirms its commitment to unlocking the full potential of captive and commercial coal mining in India.

The focus remains on ensuring seamless production, minimising supply disruptions, and contributing significantly to the country’s growing energy demand.

