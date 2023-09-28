CMs, Governor of Telugu states mourn passing away of Swaminathan

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) Chief Minister and Governors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have condoled the death of the father of India’s green revolution, M.S. Swaminathan.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expresseddeep shock atthe demise of eminent agricultural scientist,Ramon Magsaysay awardeeand Padma Vibhushan Swaminathan.

He said that India lost a reputed agriculturalscientist with the passing away of Swaminathan. KCR said in his message that Swaminathanbrought revolutionary and qualitative changes with innovative methods in India's traditional farming sector with a vision. India achieved self-sufficiency in foodgrain production with the unstinted efforts put in by Swaminathan.

CM KCR said that India achieved the green revolution through the experiments conducted by Swaminathan. As a result, foodgrain production such as wheat, rice, etc., increased.

Swaminathan isthe first scientist who worked for entire life with a vision to achieve food securityand meet the food demands in the country. Swaminathan will be remembered forever by the country for developing different crop varieties to suit the different geographical soil conditions ofall states, he said.

The Chief Minister recalled that Swaminathan extolledthe initiatives taken up byTelangana governmenttowards the development of the agricultural sectormany times, and also the close association he maintained with the departed agricultural scientist. "Interaction withSwaminathan at Secretariat during his visit to Telangana stateare memorable forever. Many of the suggestions made by Swaminathan during discussion are invaluable," the CM said.

The CM recalled that the Magsaysay awardee appreciated the state government's programmes for the development of the irrigation sector with free electricity and lift schemes.Being a farmer, CM KCR said he is influenced by the recommendations made by Swaminathan and his vision for the welfare of the farmer and sustainable development of the integrated agriculture sector.

The CM said that Swaminathan's inspiration is embodied in making Telangana a role model for India in the development of the farming sector and achieved many milestones in the crop production. "Telangana, which was turned into a barren land region in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, is making wonders in the farming today," he said.

"The State government fulfilled the wishes of Swaminathan who advocated that Telangana will flourish as a seed bowl of India by the optimum use of fertile lands. Swaminathan was alwaysinterestedto visit Telangana after learning about the agricultural development and welfare of the farmers in the state. The agricultural scientist was also delighted over the fast pace development of the farming sector in Telangana and expressed his desire to visit the statein the recent meeting with state representatives," he said

The CM said it is difficult to fill the void left by Swaminathan. Thecountry's farming sector and the farmers lost a guiding force.CM KCR conveyed hisdeepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she was shocked to hear the sad demise of Father of India's Green revolution which saved millions of famine deaths globally.

He was active in his fields of research & social service till his last breath. He will remain a role model for future generations to reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary goals in Atmanirbhar Bharat, she said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the passing away of Swaminathan, father of green revolution, the agronomist whose verdant vision changed the rural landscape.

Recalling the contribution of the Padma Vibhushan and Magsaysay Awardee Swaminathan to agriculture, the Chief Minister said his efforts had made the nation strong in food production, enriching the rural economy and his memory lives in the lush fields forever.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.