CMFRI to join hands with Kerala govt to improve marine infrastructure

Kochi, Dec 9 (IANS) The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is set to partner with the Kerala government to improve the state's coastal infrastructure and marine development efforts.

The institute inked a pact with the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) under the state government's Fisheries Department, fostering collaboration in the construction and implementation of various developmental projects in the marine sector. This collaboration aims to leverage the CMFRI’s technical expertise to support the implementation of projects undertaken by the KSCADC.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George and KSCADC Managing Director P.I. Sheik Pareeth.

According to the MoU, the CMFRI will provide technical guidance and support to the KSCADC in the planning, design, and execution of projects such as marine hatcheries, marine aquariums, offshore structures, marine parks, sea cages, and artificial reefs.

"This partnership will enable the efficient utilisation of resources and ensure the sustainability of these projects," CMFRI Director George said.

The linkage seeks to enhance fisheries infrastructure, improve marine biodiversity conservation and promote preservation and restoration of marine habitats, contributing to the growth of the fisheries sector in Kerala, he said.

Highlighting the importance of the partnership, he added that "CMFRI's scientific knowledge will be instrumental in conserving marine biodiversity and protecting delicate ecosystems while carrying out developmental works in the sector".

Further, the collaboration also aims to create sustainable income opportunities for coastal communities in the state through improved coastal aquaculture and potential marine projects.

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute was established by the Centre on February 3, 1947, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and it joined the ICAR family in 1967. During the course of over 75 years, the Institute has emerged as a leading tropical marine fisheries research institute in the world.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.