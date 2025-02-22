CM Yogi to lay foundation stones of major development projects in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 22 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday to lay the foundation stones for the Shiv Mandir Corridor in Gola Gokarnath and a bioplastic plant at Kumbhi Sugar Mill.

Alongside, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 371 other projects worth Rs 1,622 crore, covering essential infrastructure such as medical colleges, roads, overbridges, flyovers, and hospital buildings.

According to the official schedule, CM Yogi will reach Gola at 10:30 am, where he will perform Bhoomi Pujan for the Shiv Mandir Corridor and the PLA Plant at Kumbhi Sugar Mill.

His helicopter will first land at the helipad of Balrampur Sugar Mill at 9:30 am, where he will conduct the Bhoomi Pujan and lay the foundation stone for the bioplastic plant from 9:35 am to 10:15 am. From there, he will depart for Gola at 10:20 am, landing at the helipad of Rajendra Giri Stadium at 10:30 am.

At 10:35 am, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Shiv Mandir Corridor and offer prayers at the temple. Following this, he will address a public gathering at Public Inter College grounds from 10:55 am to 11:35 am.

He will then proceed to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various government projects before departing at 11:40 am. Security arrangements have been tightened across both locations.

The district administration has completed all necessary preparations for the Chief Minister's visit and ensured the smooth execution of the events.

Upon landing at the stadium, the Chief Minister's convoy will pass through the junior department of Public Inter College, Lakhimpur Road near Nanak Chowki, and reach the corridor via Cinema Road.

The Gola Gokarnath Corridor will be developed over 19,524.670 square metres at an estimated cost of Rs 96 crore. It will feature three entry gates for temple access. The main gate, located near Angad Dharamshala, will allow direct access to the temple, with parking facilities on the south side of the main road.

The second gate will be built near Tirtha Sarovar, while the third will serve as the entrance to the Shiva temple. Additionally, an 8-metre-wide road from the west side towards Neelkanth Maidan will be expanded for VIP entry.

Meanwhile, the bioplastic plant at Kumbhi Sugar Mill is expected to be operational by 2026. The plant will produce biopolymers from sugarcane serum, offering an eco-friendly alternative to harmful plastic dona pattal, cups, and glasses.

