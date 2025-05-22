CM Yadav expresses gratitude to PM Modi for gifting six new railway stations to MP

Bhopal, May 22 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating six new railway stations under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' (ABSS) in Madhya Pradesh.

Six railway stations inaugurated are - Narmadapurm, Sridham, Katni South, Seoni, Shajapur and Orchha. These stations are among 103 railway stations across the country that PM Modi virtually inaugurated during an event in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Thursday.

Of 103 inaugurated railway stations, 19 are in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Gujarat, 15 in Maharashtra, nine in Tamil Nadu, eight in Rajasthan, six in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, three each in Jharkhand, Telangana and West Bengal, two each in Bihar and Kerala and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Puducherry.

Launched in 2022, the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' is a long-term plan to improve railway stations and develop them as "city centres".

According to the Ministry of Railways, under the scheme, detailed plans are made for each station and the work is done in phases, based on what each station needs.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who participated inauguration programme at Narmadapurm railway station, said that PM Modi has gifted six new railway stations to Madhya Pradesh.

"I am proud to witness this historic moment virtually from Narmadapurm, and on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh, I express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi for gifting six new railway stations today," Yadav said.

On this occasion, addressing a programme at the newly inaugurated Narmadapurm railway station, the Chief Minister lauded PM Modi and the Indian Armed Forces for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan through 'Operation Sindoor'.

"Operation Sindoor has shown India's strength under the leadership of PM Modi, who made it clear that India will no longer tolerate terrorism. After the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan conspired to create unrest, however, India remained united under PM Modi's leadership," Yadav added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.