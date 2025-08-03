CM Stalin leads TN in paying tributes to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) The 220th death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai was observed across Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with leaders from various political parties paying rich tributes to the valiant hero of the Kongu region.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin led the state in honouring the revolutionary.

At a ceremony held in Guindy, Chennai, Stalin garlanded a statue of Chinnamalai and paid floral tributes in the presence of Ministers Ma Subramanian, P.K. Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, MLAs, and senior government officials.

The Chief Minister hailed Chinnamalai as a symbol of Tamil pride and resistance against colonial oppression.

AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is currently on a state-wide campaign tour, also paid homage to Chinnamalai.

At a private hotel in Nellai (Tirunelveli), he offered floral tributes to a portrait of the freedom fighter and recalled his sacrifices for the nation and Tamil Nadu.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss paid tribute through a message on the social media platform X.

"Among the few who first raised arms against the British and who instilled fear in them with his bravery was Kongu king Dheeran Chinnamalai. On his death anniversary, let us pay our heartfelt respects to this fearless warrior," he wrote.

Chinnamalai was born in 1756 in the village of Melapalayam near Chennimalai in present-day Erode district.

Known for his resistance against British rule, Chinnamalai played a crucial role in hindering British troop movements between the Salem region and the Malabar coast, which was the base of the East India Company forces.

Chinnamalai supported Tipu Sultan during his military campaigns and later waged his own guerrilla war against the British.

Chinnamalai led successful battles at Cauvery in 1801, Odanilai in 1802, and Arachalur in 1804.

Unable to defeat him in direct combat, the British captured him through deceit and hanged him at the Sangagiri Fort in 1805.

On his memorial day, leaders across the political spectrum called for his legacy to be preserved through education.

They urged the Tamil Nadu government to include his contributions in school textbooks to inspire future generations.

