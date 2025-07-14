CM Stalin on 2-day visit to Cuddalore from today, to inaugurate Elayaperumal memorial

Chennai, July 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will embark on a two-day visit to Cuddalore district starting Monday, as part of his ongoing outreach efforts aimed at strengthening grassroots engagement ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The visit includes a series of official programmes and commemorative events in Chidambaram, with a focus on honouring two prominent leaders -- former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj and Dalit icon L. Elayaperumal.

On Monday, CM Stalin will pay floral tributes to a portrait of Kamaraj at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Chidambaram, commemorating the late leader’s birth anniversary.

Kamaraj, a key figure in Tamil Nadu’s educational reforms, remains deeply revered for his contributions to public welfare and inclusive development.

A major highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of a memorial hall built in honour of L. Elayaperumal, a stalwart in the fight for Dalit rights and former president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee. The memorial, constructed for Rs 6.39 crore in Elayaperumal’s hometown of Chidambaram, marks his birth centenary and serves as a tribute to his enduring legacy in championing the cause of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the Chief Minister’s visit, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar carried out a comprehensive review of security and logistical arrangements.

Senior officials from the police and revenue departments have been mobilised to oversee crowd control, traffic management, and public safety.

The visit is expected to draw widespread public attention, with a large turnout anticipated from local residents, party workers, and political leaders. Observers view the events as a reaffirmation of the DMK government’s commitment to preserving the legacies of leaders who stood for education, social justice, and equality.

CM Stalin is also scheduled to hold administrative meetings and inspect ongoing development and welfare initiatives across the district during his visit.

