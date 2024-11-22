CM Siddaramaiah abusing power to influence MUDA probe: K’taka BJP chief

Bengaluru/New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President, B.Y. Vijayendra alleged on Friday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was abusing power to influence the investigation in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, in which he is the prime accused.

“A clean chit for CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam is imminent,” Vijayendra claimed while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

"We even staged a protest march from Bengaluru city to CM Siddaramaiah’s native Mysuru city over the MUDA scam. However, the government is forming investigative committees and commissions to favour the Congress," Vijayendra alleged.

Vijayendra accused CM Siddaramaiah of misusing authority to pressure the investigation agencies.

“If CM Siddaramaiah, who is accused number one in the MUDA case, had any respect for the Chief Minister's position, he should have resigned. Instead, he is misusing his position to influence investigation agencies and get favourable reports," Vijayendra claimed and added that a clean chit to him was imminent.

The MUDA case is being investigated by the Karnataka Lokayukta and the Special Court has mandated the Lokayukta police to complete the probe and submit the report by December 24.

The Karnataka High Court issued the directive while adjourning a plea filed by petitioner Snehamayi Krishna, a RTI activist, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the 2021 MUDA land allotment of 14 housing sites to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife as compensation for the acquisition of a 3.16-acre plot.

Parvati Siddaramaiah later returned the 14 housing sites to MUDA.

During the first hearing of the plea, Justice M Nagaprasanna issued notices to all the respondents, including Siddaramaiah, the state government, the Centre, the CBI, and the Lokayukta police.

The High Court sought a status report on the probe by November 26.

The Karnataka Lokayukta police had questioned CM Siddaramaiah on November 6 and registered an FIR in the matter based on the directions of a local court after the Karnataka High Court upheld the sanction accorded by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot for an investigation into the case.

