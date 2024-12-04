CM Sharma requests CM Yogi to allot plot for Rajasthan Pavilion in Maha Kumbh

Jaipur, Dec 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allot a plot near the Kumbh Mela site in Prayagraj for setting up a Rajasthan Pavilion.

The proposed pavilion aims to provide rest, refreshments, medical care, and other facilities for the lakhs of devotees from Rajasthan attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

An official said that the initiative is designed to ensure the convenience of Rajasthan’s devotees while preserving the state’s rich spiritual and cultural traditions.

In his letter, the Rajasthan Chief Minister expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh's support would enhance the Maha Kumbh experience for Rajasthan’s pilgrims and contribute to strengthening the country’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

Preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 are in full swing as the Uttar Pradesh ministers will visit different states between December 5 and December 30 to invite Chief Ministers and Governors to the event.

During these visits, the ministers will present invitations accompanied by letters from Yogi Adityanath and sacred Gangajal. CM Yogi himself is expected to participate in related roadshows at select locations, according to sources.

To support the event, the Central government has sanctioned a special grant of ₹2,100 crores, of which ₹1,050 crores has already been released. These funds will be used to develop and expand infrastructure in the fair area.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government had specifically requested this one-time grant to ensure the seamless organisation of the grand religious festival.

