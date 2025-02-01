CM Sarma to partially inaugurate medical college in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 1 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to partially inaugurate a medical college in Guwahati which will be the 14th such institute in the state.

Taking to X handle, CM Sarma wrote, "In a short while from now, I will be dedicating limited OPD services in the Pragjyotishpur Medical College, Birubari; Guwahati's 2nd Medical College. Once fully operational, Assam's 14th Medical College will have a 505-bed hospital, intake 100 MBBS students & have hostel, etc."

Earlier, the Chief Minister asserted that the BJP government is currently building 23 medical colleges, and work on three more would start in a year.

"There were just three medical colleges for a very long time when Congress was in power. We are now building 23 medical colleges around the state, and we plan to start building three more in the districts of Darang, Hojai, and Hailakandi within the next year," he said.

According to CM Sarma, there is at least one university in every district which can be found if one travels the entire length and breadth of Assam.

"We have established universities in Hojai, Nagon, Cachar, Bajali, and Lakhimpur - nearly every district in the state has a university under construction or we could finish establishing one," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government is trying to build a bridge across the Brahmaputra in each district.

He stated, "Together with universities and medical colleges, we are constructing bridges across the Brahmaputra River. No one could have predicted that Assam would develop so quickly. We will soon come under one of the developed states in the country."

Meanwhile, the CM also mentioned that a series of grants and assistance was distributed under various government schemes in December last year.

Under the microfinance incentive and relief scheme, more than 78,000 borrowers benefited through the state government's relief package that would restore their creditworthiness and it will also provide them financial stability.

