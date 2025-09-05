CM Nitish promises more jobs for people before Bihar Assembly polls

Patna, Sep 5 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday addressed a workers’ dialogue program in Sikariya village of Paliganj block, Patna district, where he received a warm welcome from party workers.

Asking them to gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections, he stressed that his government has already provided 10 lakh government jobs and 39 lakh employment opportunities to youth since 2020, and the numbers will cross 50 lakh before 2025 Bihar Assembly election.

He further said that a new target of 1 crore jobs/employment in the next five years.

The CM said that since the formation of the NDA government in November 2005, Bihar has witnessed rapid development in law and order, education, health, roads, bridges, and rural infrastructure.

While mentioning the Social Security Pension, he said that his government has increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1100, benefitting 1.12 crore elderly, disabled, and widows of the state.

He also pointed out that nearly free power for all domestic consumers and solar panels to be installed in interested households.

Under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, which was launched recently, he said that from September, Rs 10,000 will be provided to one woman in each household for self-employment, with additional support up to Rs 2 lakh for successful ventures.

He also said that free land and incentives would be provided to the industrialists for setting up new industries in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar credited the Central government for extending major financial assistance in recent budgets—covering roads, flood control, industries, health, and tourism.

He highlighted special allocations for the Makhana Board, Western Kosi Canal, and new airports in Bihar.

The CM also listed major development works in Patna district, including the establishment of national institutions like IIT-Patna and NIT, expansion of medical colleges and super specialty hospitals. Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) is being redeveloped into a 5,462-bed world-class hospital, IGIMS is being expanded to 3,000 beds, and NMCH to 2,500 beds.

Nitish Kumar further expressed pride in Bihar hosting the Khelo India Youth Games for the first time, calling it a recognition of Bihar’s growing importance at the national level.

The Chief Minister ended his address by urging workers to take the government’s message of development and welfare to the people.

“Bihar is moving forward with full support from the Centre, and we are committed to continuing this pace of growth,” he said.

