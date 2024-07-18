CM Nitish Kumar to hold meeting on law & order situation in Bihar

Patna, July 18 (IANS) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meeting to address the frequent crime incidents in Bihar.

Scheduled for Friday (July 19) in his office-cum-residence at 1 Anne Marg in Patna, the meeting will include top officials from the Bihar Police, the chief secretary, and other senior officials.

District Magistrates (DMs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) from all districts will join via video conferencing.

The government is concerned about the rising crime rates, including incidents of murder, kidnapping, and robbery, which have increased since the Lok Sabha election. The Chief Minister will seek reports from the district officials and give strict instructions to improve law and order across the state.

Despite the reinstatement of police personnel and the provision of modern facilities, the law and order situation remains problematic in the state.

This upcoming meeting, to be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, is part of the government's efforts to address the opposition's criticism and prepare for the Bihar Legislative Assembly session starting on July 22.

