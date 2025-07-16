CM Mohan Yadav to address 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh' forum in Spain today

Bhopal/Madrid, July 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to address the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh' forum in Madrid on Wednesday.

CM Yadav reached Madrid, the capital of Spain and met Indian ambassador to Spain Dinesh K Patnaik early on Wednesday.

During an interaction with media persons in Madrid, Chief Minister Yadav, who was accompanied by his wife and a group of senior officials, shared that he has come with a vision to seek investment in the state.

During the visit to Spain, which will last till July 19, he will also participate in high-level meetings related to industries, tourism, sports, culture and filmmaking.

He will have a meeting with the President of Spain's Film Commission and discuss international-level film shooting in Madhya Pradesh and related cooperation.

After this, he will address the Invest in Madhya Pradesh Forum.

Juan Ignacio Entrecanales, Chairman, Spain India Council Foundation, will also address the gathering. The Chief Minister will also meet the Indian diaspora.

The Chief Minister reached Spain after concluding the three-day (from July 13 to 15) business tour in Dubai.

"Our three-day visit to Dubai was successful, as we have received a positive response. We have received investment proposals in sectors such as tourism, the food industry, and textiles. We are hopeful to receive a positive response from Spain also," the Chief Minister said in a video message released from his office on Wednesday.

Earlier, before leaving Dubai on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yadav had a meeting with senior officers of DP World and Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) regarding the Bharat Mart project and its associated logistic possibilities. Calling Bharat Mart a gateway to global trade, he said that through it, Madhya Pradesh would become a strong link in the global supply chain.

He said that his journey to Dubai laid a strong foundation for development and was a success in terms of trade partnership.

During his three-day visit to the UAE, CM Yadav held several meetings for potential future collaborations, including a significant meeting with senior officials from DP World and Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), as well as meetings with e& (formerly Etisalat), the Director of LuLu Group International, Salim MA, and the Tata Group.

MP CM also met with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

In a post on X, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Al Zeyoudi, highlighted the potential for enhanced cooperation in high-value sectors during his meeting with the MP CM on Monday.

The Madhya Pradesh CM, following his meeting with Al Zeyoudi, stated that both of them discussed the investment opportunities in the state under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and stated that MP offers a suitable industrial base, policy support and necessary infrastructure for the UAE's investment in various sectors like textiles, pharma, smart manufacturing, renewable energy, and food processing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.