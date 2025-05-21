CM Lalduhoma declares Mizoram India’s first fully literate state

Aizawl, May 20 (IANS) In a landmark moment for the nation’s educational journey, Mizoram became the first fully literate state under the Central government’s ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative, Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced here on Tuesday.

The announcement was made with pride by the Chief Minister at a celebratory event here. While addressing the gathering, he said that Tuesday marks a historic moment in the journey of Mizoram state, one that would be remembered by generations to come.

He emphasised that this achievement is not just a statistic, but “a transformational milestone, one that speaks to the collective will, discipline, and vision of our people.”

Union Minister of State for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary and the state’s Education Minister Vanlalthlana graced the occasion.

Lalduhoma further expressed that this was a collective accomplishment by citizens who love their state and work with dedication, highlighting especially the 1,692 individuals who, despite having missed earlier educational opportunities, demonstrated extraordinary determination and a will to learn, even in later stages of life.

“We celebrate this day not as the end of a campaign, but as the dawn of a new era of opportunity, empowerment, and inclusion,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that while today may not mark the conclusion of the literacy movement, “We also renew our commitment to sustaining literacy through continuous education, digital access, and vocational skill training.”

He called on all Mizos to dream bigger and aim higher: “Let this be just the beginning. Let us now aim higher, digital literacy, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial skills for every Mizo.”

Reiterating the pride of the moment, Lalduhoma declared: “We are proud to be the first, and we will work to remain the best.”

He concluded with an inspiring vision: “Let this declaration ignite a new wave of learning and empowerment. Together, we move forward -- towards a smarter, stronger, and more inclusive Mizoram.”

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary congratulated the people of Mizoram on this remarkable achievement and commended the dedication of all stakeholders involved.

He praised the state’s commitment to inclusive growth through education and expressed confidence that Mizoram would continue to lead the way in lifelong learning and skill development.

“This is a proud day not just for Mizoram, but for the entire nation,” the Central Minister said, extending his best wishes for the state’s continued journey towards excellence in education and empowerment.

Mizoram’s recognition as the first fully literate state was declared under the Ministry of Education’s ULLAS initiative, which mandates a minimum literacy rate of 95 per cent of the population.

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS 2023–2024), Mizoram has reached a literacy rate of 98.2 per cent. This landmark achievement is the result of sustained efforts by the School Education Department, particularly through Samagra Shiksha and the New India Literacy Programme (Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram).

The state government established a governing council and executive committee under the State Literacy Mission Authority, with the State Project Office under Samagra Shiksha Mizoram spearheading the initiative.

To support the mission, the State Centre for Literacy (SCL) was set up under SCERT. It developed Mizo language learning materials titled Vartian, along with an English version for learners in the Lawngtlai district.

Additional resources, such as Romei for learners and Margdarshikha for Volunteer Teachers, were created. Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) acted as surveyors for the New India Literacy Programme, identifying 3,026 illiterate individuals aged 15 and above, of whom 1,692 expressed a willingness to learn.

According to the 2011 census, literacy level was 93.91 per cent in Kerala and 91.58 per cent in Mizoram, among the most literate states in the country. The national literacy rate, according to the 2011 census, was 74.04 per cent.

