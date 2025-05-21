Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC: Mizoram end Group D with perfect record

Narainpur, May 20 (IANS) Mizoram defeated Jharkhand 3-1 on their last Group D matchday in the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground on Tuesday. In the other match, Maharashtra defeated Tripura 2-0.

The side from the north-east, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals before their last group stage match, remained unbeaten and end with 12 points in Group D. They are followed by Maharashtra with nine, Tripura with six, Jharkhand with three, and Himachal Pradesh with none.

Mizoram started with an early lead in their 3-1 win against Jharkhand, as PC Pazawna scored from inside the box in the 4th minute. John Lalrinawma doubled the lead for his side with a header from a corner in the 11th minute, followed by Ngurthanmawia’s right-footed strike in the 87th minute.

Birbal Mohli, in the 38th minute, scored the only goal for Jharkhand from a defensive error as the Mizoram defender gave away the ball right outside the box.

After a closely-contested battle and a goal-less first half, Kshitij Maral opened the scoring for Maharashtra in the 62nd minute as he took a right-footed shot from inside the box followed by Eashan Sartape in the 94th minute as he took a sleek touch beating the last defender and sent the ball through the keepers legs to double the lead.

During Monday’s round of games, Punjab qualified for the quarter-finals of the Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC after defeating Ladakh 8-1 in their Group C match. Manipur defeated Sikkim 6-1 in the other match of the day.

Needing three points to secure the top spot and a place in the quarter-finals, Punjab went on to complete a demolition job over Ladakh, after the latter had the lead, albeit for a brief period, early on in the game. Punjab led 3-1 at half-time.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.