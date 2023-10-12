CM Chouhan, Kamal Nath accuse each other for tarnishing MP’s image

Bhopal, Oct 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress President Kamal Nath accused each other for tarnishing the image of Madhya Pradesh.

Kamal Nath said that 18 years of BJP's rule have turned Madhya Pradesh into a 'corrupt' state and ruined the future of youths with one after another scams in the recruitment exams.

He criticised the Chief Minister Chouhan for making Madhya Pradesh number one in 'corruption' and 'unemployment'.

Addressing a poll rally in Mandla on Thursday, the Congress leader said that Chief Minister Chouhan has given a bad image of Madhya Pradesh because of huge corruption and scams. "Each person of Madhya Pradesh is either an eyewitness or a victim of BJP government's corruption. BJP has ruined the future of youths," he said.

Questioning BJP government over achievements in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath said, "Today, the state is number one in atrocities against women and ST/SC people. You have made Madhya Pradesh a corrupt state during the 18 years of rule," Kamal Nath.

Responding on Kamal Nath's accusation, the Chief Minister Chouhan said that, "People of Madhya Pradesh elected you (Kamal Nath) to Lok Sabha MP for nine times. You earned name and fame because of Madhya Pradesh and now you are calling it a corrupt state. You should have some respect the state that gave you everything," Chouhan said while addressing a poll in Bhopal.

This is not for the first time that both the leaders have locked horns over bringing bad name to the state. Kamal Nath often holds BJP responsible for wrong policies and corruption and its failure in economics.

Kamal Nath often says that the bad image of Madhya Pradesh has been one of the key reasons that the business houses do not want to invest in the state.

He emphasised that investment can't be demanded, it has to be achieved and for that Madhya Pradesh's image needs to be changed.

