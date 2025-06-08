CM Chandrababu Naidu expresses shock over MLA Gopinath’s death

Amaravati, June 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the sudden death of Maganti Gopinath, the MLA from Jubilee Hills constituency in Hyderabad.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president said that news of Gopinath’s death came as a shock to him. He recalled that Gopinath started his political journey with the TDP and held several posts efficiently.

“I express my deepest condolences to the family members of Gopinath. I pray that his soul may rest in peace,” he said.

Gopinath breathed his last at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday, three days after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

A three-time MLA from Jubilee Hills, he was first elected from the constituency as a TDP candidate in 2014. He later joined BRS and retained the seat on the BRS ticket in 2018 and 2023.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh also condoled the passing away of Maganti Gopinath. The TDP general secretary said it was saddening to know of the untimely death of Gopinath following a heart attack.

Lokesh said Maganti Gopinath began his political journey with the Telugu Desam Party. He joined the TDP in 1982 and served as the president of Telugu Yuvatha’s Hyderabad president in 1985.

The education minister recalled that Gopinath was elected as MLA on a TDP ticket in 2014. He won as an MLA three times in a row and worked for the development of the constituency and public welfare.

Lokesh conveyed his condolences to the family of Gopinath and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy stated that he is deeply saddened to learn that Maganti Gopinath passed away due to a heart attack. “He served as the MLA of Jubilee Hills constituency since the formation of Telangana and was a voice of the people. Praying to God to grant peace to his soul. I express my deepest condolences to the family and fans,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also condoled the death of Gopinath. “The death of a leader who served the people after winning the MLA seat three times is a huge loss for the people. I pray to God to rest his soul in peace and express my deepest condolences to their family and fans.”

