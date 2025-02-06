Class 11 student found hanging from tree in Giridih’s Navodaya school premises

Giridih, Feb 6 (IANS) A shocking incident has come to light from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gandey, Giridih district, Jharkhand, where the body of an 11th class student was found hanging from a tree in the school premises on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ramkumar Yadav, a resident of Bharona village under the Dhanwar police station area. The discovery of his body sent shockwaves across the school campus.

It remains unclear whether the student died by suicide or if there was foul play involved. Authorities are investigating all possible angles to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.

As soon as the incident came to light, the school administration immediately informed the Gandey police station. Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The student's family has been informed of the incident. Authorities are ensuring a thorough investigation into the matter, considering both personal and institutional factors that could have contributed to this tragic event.

Gandey police station in-charge Anand Singh stated that there were no visible injury marks on the student's body. However, the exact cause of death will only be determined after the post-mortem report.

Police are also probing whether the student had any disputes or conflicts with anyone in the school. Initial statements have been recorded from the principal and hostel warden, and further questioning of students, teachers, and other staff members may be conducted if required.

This is not the first time that Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Giridih, has been in the news for disturbing incidents. The school has previously faced allegations of ragging, fights, and indiscipline among students.

In February last year, a violent ragging incident was reported, where senior students allegedly assaulted juniors, leaving four students unconscious. The incident sparked an uproar, prompting the school administration to intervene. A meeting was held with parents, and affidavits were taken from students accused of the assault and their guardians.

