Class 10 student, boyfriend held for mother's murder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 25 (IANS) Cyberabad Police have arrested a class 10 student who murdered her mother with the help of her boyfriend and his minor brother.

The police cracked the case relating to the murder of Satla Anjali (39) in New LB Nagar, Shapurnagar, under the limits of Jeedimetla Police Station.

The deceased, a folk singer associated with a Telangana government cultural scheme, was murdered at her residence on Monday night.

The police on Wednesday announced the arrest of the victim's minor daughter, her paramour Pagilla Shiva Kumar and another juvenile.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Suresh Kumar said police cracked the case with meticulous investigation and swift action, ensuring that the culprits were apprehended within 24 hours of the complaint.

Thangellapally Shobha, resident of Gundlapochampally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, lodged a complaint in the early hours of Monday that her younger sister Anjali was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Shapurnagar. The body was found lying in a supine position in the kitchen with ligature marks around the neck, indicating strangulation.

The deceased's younger daughter told police that the deceased's elder daughter, aged 16 years, had been in a relationship with Shiva Kumar, a DJ Operator, which the deceased opposed. This led to frequent quarrels and warnings, resulting in the juvenile conspiring with Shiva and another juvenile to eliminate her mother.

The police investigations revealed that on the evening of June 23, the deceased’s elder daughter sent her younger sister out and called the accused into the house, who strangulated the deceased using a nylon chunni and inflicted a head injury to ensure death. After the murder, the girl locked the house and warned her younger sister not to speak. However, the child alerted her aunt, the complainant.

The investigation revealed that the murder was pre-planned and motivated by the victim’s opposition to her daughter’s relationship.

Shiva, 19, who is named as the main accused in the case, is an intermediate second-year student and a DJ operator. He is a resident of the Nalgonda district of Telangana.

