CJI Chandrachud stresses on granting access to justice to citizens

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday emphasised on granting access to justice to the citizens, saying the court provides a safe democratic space for individuals to seek protection of their lives and liberties.

Addressing the Independence Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) here, CJI Chandrachud said: "It is important for us to recognise the fact that the Supreme Court Bar as the leading bar of the country, stands for the protection of the rule of law."

Mentioning the lawyers, the Chief Justice said: "Without you (lawyers), without your fearlessness, without your independence, we as judges would be really ciphers in the sands of time.

"When I get requests from a member of the bar, sometimes to take up a matter immediately on the same day, I yet hear it very very carefully and assign a bench at the earliest opportunity. Because irrespective of the outcome of the case, I believe the real strength of our system is granting access to justice to our citizens," the CJI said.

He also said "our freedom struggle offered a Constitutional space for the marginalised and the downtrodden to raise their voice against such an influence of a hegemony, social structure".

"It enjoined the institutions of governance to proactively respond to the sufferings of the people to do justice," he said.

He also said that in the last 76 years, we realise that each institution has contributed to the strengthening of our nation's soul.

"It is important that we recognise that all the institutions of the nation, the executive, the legislature and the judiciary are associated in the common task of nation building," the CJI remarked.

"And this occasion should serve as an occasion to recalibrate our collective goals and institutional aspirations," he said.

The CJI also underlined that "our Constitution envisages an important role for the judiciary to ensure that the institutions of governance functions within the defined Constitutional limits".

"Moreover, the court provides safe democratic space for individuals to seek protection of their life and liberties. SC, particularly, has been the vanguard of institutional governance by enhancing access to justice and promoting constitutional values," Chandrachud added.

