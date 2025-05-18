Civil servants are the backbone of governance: Tripura CM

Agartala, May 18 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that public representatives think of many plans, schemes and policies for the benefit of the public, but ultimately, these are implemented by civil service officials.

After laying the foundation stone of the Civil Service Officers’ Institute at Kunjaban on the outskirts of Agartala city, the Chief Minister urged the officials to work properly and to go in-depth on the issues and understand things accurately.

“I never thought of becoming a doctor and then being appointed to many posts. I had no such targets. But you (officials) have to try, and if you have a desire to work for people, you will reach your destination,” said Saha, a dental surgeon turned politician. He said that such Officers’ institutes are located in various parts of the country.

“Then I asked, why not here in Tripura? We must think of officers coming from outside the state. If I go outside the state and don’t get proper accommodation and other facilities, then I would also want to come back here to Agartala.”

Saha also recalled that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel once said civil service officials are the ‘steel frame’ of India.

Noting that officials’ most important matter is relationships with the people, he said that public representatives and elected leaders think of many plans, schemes and policies to provide benefits to the public, but ultimately, these are implemented by officials.

“After our government, the (BJP govt) came to power (in 2018), we never created pressure on officials, which was done in the earlier governments. If such things (non-pressure) continue, then only a healthy atmosphere would be created here. People are joining the civil services purely for work purposes. Due to transparent policies, talented people are joining the civil services in Tripura,” the Chief Minister remarked.

He informed that currently 59 IAS officers, 42 IPS officers, 40 IFS officers, 470 Tripura Civil Service (TCS) officers, 152 Tripura Police Service (TPS) officers and 50 Tripura Forest Service (TFS) officers are working.

“Some IAS officers are posted outside the state. When I decided to hold the Plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), it was successful due to the efforts of officials. Many Governors and Chief Ministers have come here and wanted the NEC Plenary to be held again and again in Tripura, and this credit goes to all of you,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

He said that during last year’s flood-like situation, officials worked tirelessly and “I believe that if we work together, we can solve the basic issues of the people and help them by implementing central and state government projects.”

Successful implementations of all schemes are dependent on the civil service officials, because of whom people get benefits, he added.

During the event, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Director General of Police Anurag, Secretaries Kiran Gitte and R.K. Shamal and other senior officials were present in the event.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.