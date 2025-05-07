Civil defence mock drills and blackout exercise conducted in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, May 7 (IANS) Civil defence mock drills and blackout exercises were conducted across 74 locations in 18 districts of Gujarat on Wednesday, under the guidance of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The drills were aimed at strengthening civilian readiness and inter-agency coordination in case of wartime emergencies.

The comprehensive exercise involved coordinated efforts by district administrations and multiple government departments. Citizens across the state actively participated, showcasing strong public support in the interest of national security. The drills simulated various crisis scenarios, including air strikes, enemy raids, fire incidents, air raid alerts, and gas leakages.

Notably, 13,069 trained civilians and around 10,000 civil defence personnel took part in the drills, which included strategic sites such as the Kakrapar Nuclear Plant and GIFT City. To ensure seamless communication, 24-hour hotlines and satellite phones were activated at District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs).

Sirens sounded simultaneously at 4:00 PM, marking the start of coordinated simulations involving six key emergency response operations, including casualty evacuation, rescue from damaged structures, temporary hospital setup, and civilian evacuation to bunkers and demilitarised zones.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar monitored the entire operation, with Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi conducting a virtual review.

Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Jayanti Ravi and Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey, led three dedicated monitoring teams that coordinated in real-time with the districts and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. A state-wide blackout drill was conducted from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM, during which citizens were informed and sensitised through media outreach to avoid panic or misinformation.

The Chief Minister directed all cabinet ministers and district in-charge secretaries to guide their respective district administrations and ensure the smooth and effective execution of the drills.

Ministers were also instructed to personally review the readiness of their assigned districts and monitor the implementation of drill protocols. A key focus of the meeting was on public communication and coordination.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the drills should not trigger fear or panic among citizens. He instructed the in-charge ministers and secretaries to coordinate closely with local authorities to assure people that the exercise is a proactive safety measure, not a real emergency.

The Cabinet also discussed public preparedness during the blackout component of the drill.

