Civil Aviation Ministry disbursed nearly Rs 30 cr in FY 2022-23 under PLI Scheme for drones

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The Union Civil Aviation Ministry during FY 2022-23 has disbursed nearly Rs 30 crore to 23 beneficiaries under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for drones and drone components.

The PLI scheme for drones and drone components was announced on September 30, 2021 to promote the indigenous drone industry.

As per the ministry, the total incentive is Rs 120 crore spread over three financial years. It is nearly double the combined turnover of all domestic drone manufacturers in FY 2020-21. The scheme also covers developers of drone-related software.

A provisional list of the PLI beneficiaries, comprising 12 drone manufacturers and 11 drone component manufacturers, was released on July 6, 2022.

