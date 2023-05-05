UP civic polls are like Indo-Pak war: BJP leader

Baghpat (UP), May 5 (IANS) BJP leader Amit Rana, also known as Dushyant Tomar, has said that the ongoing UP civic polls were like "India-Pakistan war".

Rana, who is the chairman of Badaut municipal council said while campaigning, "You have to decide whether the bell of temples will ring at Shiv Chowk or 'azan' will echo from the masjid. It is up to you whether to allow a chicken cart in front of your shop or rather do a good deed."

Rana further said, "If our candidate wins in this election, for the next five years, we will make sure that the people here remain safe in their houses and can go out for work too."

"We will act as their guard and protect them," he announced.

The BJP leader was campaigning for party's candidate Sudhir Mann who is pitted against Babita Tomar, wife of RLD leader Ashwani Tomar.

Meanwhile, the polling of votes for the Badaut municipal corporation seat will take place on May 11 and counting of voters on May 13.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.