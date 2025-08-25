CISF launches first-ever All-Women Commando Unit; 30 undergoing training in MP

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) In a significant step towards gender inclusion and operational modernisation, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has raised its first-ever All-Women Commando Unit, marking a historic milestone in India's security forces.

The move aligns with the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) directive to increase women's representation in Central Armed Police Forces to 10 per cent.

According to the CISF, the inaugural batch of 30 women personnel is currently undergoing an eight-week intensive commando training program at the Recruit Training Centre (RTC) in Madhya Pradesh's Barwaha.

The training is designed to prepare them for frontline roles, including high-risk operational duties across critical infrastructure zones.

The rigorous training module includes Quick Reaction Team (QRT) responsibilities, live-fire drills, endurance runs, rappelling, slithering, jungle survival tactics, and a 48-hour confidence-building exercise. These components aim to build physical resilience, tactical acumen, and mental readiness required for deployment in sensitive and high-threat environments.

The CISF stated that this is the first phase of the initiative, in which 100 women commandos will be trained to take on operational tasks traditionally handled by male personnel. A larger expansion is planned for 2026, when 2,400 more women personnel will be inducted and trained to meet the same rigorous standards, a step that will significantly bolster women's presence across the force.

This move comes as part of a broader strategy to empower women and integrate them more prominently into national security operations.

The CISF, which is tasked with protecting critical installations such as airports, nuclear plants, metro networks, and government buildings, continues to modernise its force structure while embracing gender diversity.

By creating space for women in one of the most elite wings of paramilitary operations, the CISF is setting a strong example of inclusive growth and national preparedness.

