Sai Pallavi Speaks About : Fighting for Equal Screen Time in Male-Centric Films

Sai Pallavi, the talented actress known for her versatility, has opened up about her struggles with getting equal screen time in male-centric films. With her upcoming Diwali release, Amaran, generating buzz, Pallavi shared her apprehensions and how she ensured her role wouldn't be compromised.

A Promise in Writing

Pallavi revealed that she initially hesitated to join Amaran, a biopic centered around Major Mukund Varadarajan, fearing her role would be reduced. To alleviate her concerns, director Rajkumar provided a written assurance that her character, Indhu Rebecca Varghese, would receive equal importance.

"The makers easily cut out the portions of the heroine... I asked Rajkumar to give it to me in writing that he won't do such things," Pallavi stated.

Choosing Roles with Care

Pallavi also discussed the drawbacks of being selective with roles. Her simple dressing style and work ethics often diverge from industry norms, potentially reducing her work flow. However, she prioritizes staying true to herself over compromising her values.

Embracing Challenging Roles

The actress emphasized the importance of taking on complex characters, citing that it helps actors grow and maintain their passion. "Ordinary characters can get exhausting... That can create burnout in actors," she noted.

Amaran: A Highly-Anticipated Release

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan alongside Pallavi, hits theaters on October 31, 2024. With Pallavi's dedication to her craft and her commitment to equal representation, audiences eagerly await this Diwali release.

About Amaran

Director: Rajkumar

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Genre: Biopic, Drama

