Cinema is a mirror to society, not just a villain: Veteran Kerala actors

Thiruvananthapuram, March 1 (IANS) Amid rising concerns over the growing involvement of teenagers and youths in criminal activities in Kerala, the influence of cinema has once again become a topic of debate.

The discussion was sparked by Union Minister of State for Tourism and Kerala’s lone BJP Lok Sabha MP, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi. Speaking on Saturday, Gopi acknowledged that cinema could have an impact on society but stressed that responsibility lies with everyone.

“While films may have some influence, it’s essential for society as a whole to play a role in guiding the youth. No one should be led down the wrong path,” he said.

His remarks came in the wake of the recent shocking incident in which a 15-year-old class 10 student from Kozhikode, Shahabas, succumbed to severe head injuries on Saturday after being attacked by classmates at a farewell party a few days ago. Five students have been booked for his murder.

Earlier this week, another gruesome crime shook the state when 23-year-old Affan brutally killed his 22-year-old girlfriend and four close relatives, including his younger brother, using a hammer. His mother, who was also attacked, remains hospitalised but is out of danger.

Veteran actor and comedian Jagadish, who has acted in over 400 films in a career spanning 41 years, weighed in on the debate. A teacher by profession, Jagadish while speaking to IANS emphasised the importance of instilling values in students.

“Cinema reflects society, but it is unfair to blame films solely for negative influences. There are countless movies that portray love, resilience, and historical figures like Gandhiji. Why is cinema only criticised when negative incidents occur?” he asked.

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu expressed similar sentiments, acknowledging that while films do have an impact on society, responsible storytelling is crucial.

“Cinema, like any other medium, influences society. There should be a level of restraint when depicting violence,” he said.

As the debate continues, the larger question remains -- Can cinema alone be held responsible for societal issues, or is it merely a reflection of the world we live in?

