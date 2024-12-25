Christmas marked by traditional zeal and fervour in NE states

Aizawl/Shillong/Kohima, Dec 25 (IANS) Northeastern states were in complete festive mode, with prayers for peace and prosperity being held in hundreds of churches across the region on the occasion of Christmas on Wednesday.

Churches, government and private installations, homes, shops, parks, graveyards, and streets were lit up with colourful lights, flowers, and Christian motifs during the past few days.

Governors and Chief Ministers of all the northeastern states greeted the people on the occasion.

Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states underwent a transformation as Christmas masses were conducted and thousands of buildings comprising government and private were lit up beautifully since Monday.

Over six million Christians live in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya while there are a significant number of Christians in the other northeastern states.

State governments in three Christian-dominated states -- Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya -- have announced holidays for several days to enable the people to take part in the festivities.

Traditional community feasts are organised on the second day to mark the significance of the occasion.

Cutting across religious and party lines, leaders, members of various political parties and people from all walks of life enjoy the celebrations and take part in numerous events.

Christmas was also being celebrated in Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim with the participation of non-Christians and people belonging to other religions of all ages and all walks of life.

Due to ethnic violence in Manipur, celebrations were somewhat subdued in both valley and hilly regions.

Nagaland is embracing the occasion with a blend of religious reverence and festive spirit.

Towns and villages alike are aglow with decorative lights, and homes are adorned with Christmas decorations as people commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

State Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio have extended their Christmas greetings to the people, wishing them all peace, joy, and hope.

Many churches held midnight masses on Christmas Eve that set the tone for the joyous occasion.

The sound of bells ringing and carols filling the air echoed the praise of Lord Jesus, as worshippers gathered in solemn reverence.

Dressed in their best attire, people flocked to churches of different denominations for community worship and singing of hymns on Wednesday morning.

Delectable feasts are being prepared to regale the Naga spirit and partake in traditional community feasts.

Exchange of greetings and gifts, and visits to friends and dear ones are marking the celebration, while some are expressing their goodwill by visiting the houses of people with less privilege.

Mountainous Mizoram is known for its vibrant Christmas, with its own unique blend of religious devotion and traditional fervour while December is always a special month in the border state due to Christmas.

Churches are decorated with full scale, villages, towns, and offices are decorated with Christmas trees while carols echo in all nooks and corners of the state.

Various Church bodies, non-government organisations, including the influential apex civil society Young Mizo Association (YMA) and individuals have donated gifts to the poor and the needy.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Lalduhoma have led the people of the state in donating funds for various orphanage homes and care centres.

Christmas symbolises 'giving' and fosters the spirit of peace and unity.

Churches, important installations, streets, homes, towns, and even trees were decorated with colourful lights and other decorative materials in Meghalaya too.

Besides a large number of tourists, a large number of people from outside the state gather in Meghalaya while hotel rooms are booked months in advance. The hill state’s picturesque beauty along with festive colourful decorations adds a special charm to the place which is hardly seen anywhere else.

Hotel rooms in and around Shillong, including at popular spots such as Police Bazaar, Laitumkhrah and Upper Shillong, have been fully booked for weeks.

Homestays and guesthouses in areas such as Mawphlang, Sohra, and Umiam are also doing brisk business on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.