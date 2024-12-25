Christmas celebrated with gaiety in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad, Dec 25 (IANS) Christmas was celebrated with usual pomp and gaiety in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Wednesday.

A large number of people attended midnight mass and morning special prayers.

Special prayers in churches since midnight, carol singing and Secret Santa at workplaces, and the bursting of firecrackers were the highlights of the celebrations.

Churches in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad were tastefully decorated and illuminated on the occasion. Devotees were seen thronging the churches since Tuesday night.

Churches in other towns of Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh also witnessed special prayers.

The festivities began with midnight mass at many churches in Secunderabad, which has a sizable population of Christians.

There was an air of festivity as people exchanged Christmas greetings and gifts. Churches organised different cultural programmes for senior citizens, couples, youngsters, and children.

Huge congregations were seen at SCI Wesley Church and 200-year-old St John's Church in Secunderabad. Devotees also attended mass at St Mary's Church, All Saints Church, Wesley Church, Holy Trinity Church, and Millennium Methodist Church. The priests prayed for peace and highlighted the message of Jesus' birth.

The Anglo-Indian community in Lalaguda in Secunderabad celebrated Christmas with enthusiasm and in a traditional manner. In Little England, as Lalaguda is known, the community celebrates the festival in their unique style.

Cake and wine-making at home is an integral part of the celebrations for the community.

Attired in their best, men, women and children attended the midnight services in specially decorated churches.

Christian families cut the cakes as part of the celebrations and greeted each other on the occasion.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attended the Christmas and the centenary celebrations of the historic Church of South India (CSI) at Medak.

The Christmas coincided with 100 years of the CSI. The Medak Cathedral Church, the second biggest of its kind in Asia, was constructed between 1914 and 1924.

It has been built with granite in the Gothic style with the story of the Bible painted on its stained glass windows. The historic church was illuminated on the occasion.

The Christmas celebrations were also held in Khammam, Adilabad and other towns in Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, the celebrations were held in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Kadapa, Bheemavaram and other towns.

Christmas celebrations were also held in Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati. In the Prakasam district, pastors conducted special prayers at the century-old historical church Chirala St Louis Marks Lutheran church.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. A. Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended greetings to the people.

