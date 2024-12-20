Chris Martin talks about empty nest syndrome: It’s sad

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (IANS) Lead singer of Coldplay Chris Martin has spoken about becoming an empty nester, a parent whose children have grown up and left home.

Both of Martin’s children, Apple (20) and Moses (18), leave for college, the singer said that life at home has undergone a significant change.

"It's sad," he said, describing the feeling as "the only word" he could use, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, he also recognised the natural progression of time and the importance of their independence.

"Of course, it'd be weirder if they were still like, 'I can't leave’. Then you'd be more worried," he said.

While coping with the quieter household, Martin maintains a strong bond with his children, often displaying his playful humour.

"I like my kids very much. Even though they're not biologically mine, I'm breaking the story now," he joked.

Martin shared a mischievous tactic he employs to embarrass his son in public. "If we're walking down the street and someone says, 'I'm sorry to disturb you while you're with your son,' I say, 'That's not my son. That's my partner,' " he said with a laugh. "Yeah. I like them a lot. I think they are mine, to be fair."

Ahead of Apple's highly anticipated debutante ball at the prestigious Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris, Martin shared his initial hesitations.

"It's so not something I ever thought I'd do," he confessed.

"But because I'm so in love with her, I'm like, 'OK.' "

Chris Martin is best known as the vocalist, pianist and co-founder of the rock band Coldplay.

Born in Exeter, Martin went to University College London, where he formed Coldplay with Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion. The band signed with Parlophone in 1999, finding global fame with Parachutes (2000) and following albums.

He won seven Grammy Awards and nine Brit Awards as part of Coldplay. Having sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, tthey are the most successful group of the 21st century.

