‘Choti Bahu’ fame actress Sangeeta Kapure appointed National Secretary of Republican Party of India

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Television actress Sangeeta Kapure, who has appeared in several popular shows, has taken a significant step into public service. The actress has been appointed as the National Secretary of the Republican Party of India, marking her official entry into the political arena.

With this new role, Sangeeta aims to work towards the upliftment of marginalized communities and contribute meaningfully to social change. Recently, the ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke’ actress was inducted as the National Secretary of the Republican Party of India. The announcement was made during a grand ceremony held in the presence of Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, under whose leadership the party continues to champion social equality.

Curated by Sangeeta Kapure and Gaaurav Sharma, the event reflected themes of empowerment, national unity, and civic engagement. With this new role, Kapure is expected to focus on issues concerning marginalized communities, reinforcing her commitment to social justice and inclusive growth.

Speaking about the new role, Sangeeta Kapure expressed her gratitude to Ramdas Athawale for his unwavering faith and support. She stated, “I am deeply honored to take on the responsibility as National Secretary of the Republican Party of India (Athawale). With unwavering dedication and a heart committed to service, I pledge to work towards building an inclusive, empowered, and progressive India — where every voice is heard, and every citizen is valued.”

For the unversed, Sangeeta Kapure, who has been a part of the showbiz industry for over two decades, is widely known for her roles in shows like “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke,” “Chotti Bahu,” “Qubool Hai,” “Devo Ke Dev Mahadev,” “Savitri,” “Tere Liye,” “Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil,” and “Mishri.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.