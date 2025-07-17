Chirag Paswan slams Bihar top cop for linking crimes with lack of farm work

Patna, July 17 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has strongly criticised Bihar Police ADG (Headquarters and STF) Kundan Krishnan’s statement linking rising murders in Bihar to farmers' idle months, calling it extremely reprehensible and unfortunate.

Taking to social media platform X, Chirag Paswan wrote: “The statement of Bihar Police ADG Headquarters Kundan Krishnan is extremely reprehensible and unfortunate. Indirectly calling our farmers murderers is not only an insult to their honour but also a disrespect to their sacrifice and hard work. Instead of cracking down on criminals, the Bihar Police is more focused on unnecessary statements, which is extremely worrying. The administration should clarify its priorities.”

Chirag Paswan also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, stating: “Law and order in Bihar has become a matter of serious concern today. Murders are happening every day, and the morale of the criminals is sky high. The working style of the police administration is beyond comprehension.”

Referring to the broad daylight murder inside Paras Hospital in Patna, Chirag stated: “The incident of criminals entering Paras Hospital in Patna and firing openly is proof that criminals are now directly challenging the law and administration. The increasing criminal cases just before the Bihar assembly elections are worrying.”

Chirag Paswan urged the administration to take concrete and strict steps to bring law and order back on track in Bihar.

ADG Kundan Krishnan, while addressing the recent spurt in crime, stated that more crimes occur in Bihar during April, May, and June as many farmers are idle before the monsoon, and incidents reduce once the rains begin.

The statement has drawn sharp criticism not only from opposition leaders but also from NDA allies.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav said that if the ADG had made this statement earlier, people would have fled Bihar to save their lives.

Prashant Kishor stated that the ADG needs to get his eyes treated if he sees criminals in jeans and shirts as farmers, adding that the government should act against officers instead of blaming farmers for rising crime.

The remarks by the ADG have now sparked a political storm across Bihar, with leaders across parties demanding accountability and questioning the state’s law and order preparedness as the state heads toward the 2025 Assembly elections.

