Chirag Paswan predicts NDA's 'historic' victory in Bihar Assembly polls

Patna, March 30 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan has expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a historic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

He said the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has an unstable coalition that would collapse due to internal conflicts over seat sharing.

"The NDA is a natural alliance, whereas the opposition's unity is fake and fragile. All NDA leaders, including Amit Shah, will frequently visit Bihar to strategise for the elections. Seat sharing in NDA will be smooth, unlike in the opposition, where internal rivalries will lead to disputes," Union Minister Paswan said.

"Amit Shah is visiting the state to formulate the NDA's election strategy. NDA leaders are working together towards a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections," he said.

Welcoming his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras' Dalit rally, he said: "Such initiatives should be encouraged to empower Dalit communities."

The Union Minister also supported the Bihar government's decision to recover embezzled funds from the fodder scam.

"The property of those who looted public money must be confiscated. Bihar government is working with the CBI and Income Tax Department to recover Rs 950 crore," Paswan said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said the Grand Alliance is full of parties that have betrayed each other before.

The Union Minister said that the seat-sharing conflicts will cause instability in the opposition camp, unlike the NDA, which handled it smoothly during the Lok Sabha elections.

He acknowledged the students' demand for justice in the Bihar Public Service Commission examination controversy. However, the union minister said he respects the judicial process and refrained from commenting on the court's ruling.

LJP(RV) chief Paswan said his party will support the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

“Every stakeholder should be heard before finalising the report. My party will actively participate in the discussion when the bill is tabled in Parliament,” he said.

