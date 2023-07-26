Chirag Paswan bats for PM Modi, to target CM Nitish

Patna, July 26 (IANS) After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become nervous due to the opposition unity meetings and alliance name INDIA, Chirag Paswan, the president of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilash (LJPR) on Wednesday hit out at him.

"Nitish Kumar is saying that PM Narendra Modi should speak on Manipur. I want to ask him why are you so concerned about it? You should speak on the Begusarai incident, people died due to hooch tragedy in Masrakh and massacres in Arrah happened," Paswan said.

"Whenever we ask you on these lines, you said that you do not know those incidents or you have a pet statement of 'Dikhwa Lete Hai'. Respected chief minister, those who are having houses made of glass, do not throw stones on others (Jiske Ghar Sheeshe Ke Hote Hai Wo Dusro Par Pathar Nahi Feka Karte Hai)," Paswan said.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar while reacting to the statement of PM Narendra Modi on INDIA name, said that he (PM Modi) is jittery after opposition meetings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.