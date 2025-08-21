China voices support for India against US tariffs, calls for closer cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) A day after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi wrapped up his two-day visit to India, China’s Ambassador to New Delhi, Xu Feihong, on Thursday strongly criticised the United States for imposing steep tariffs on Indian goods and expressed Beijing’s willingness to stand by India.

“US has imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on India and even threatened more. China firmly opposes it. Silence only emboldens the bully. China will firmly stand with India,” Xu said, making clear China’s opposition to unilateral trade restrictions.

The ambassador added that the US had long enjoyed the benefits of free trade but was now using tariffs as bargaining tools.

He emphasised that remaining silent would only encourage such actions and urged India and China to work together in the face of these measures.

Xu also signalled Beijing’s interest in expanding trade ties with India. He said China would welcome more Indian goods in its market, pointing out India’s strengths in IT, software and biomedicine, while China had an edge in electronics, infrastructure and new energy.

“If connected, the two major markets will produce an effect of one plus one bigger than two,” he said.

He further invited Indian companies to invest in China and expressed hope that Indian authorities would ensure a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese businesses operating in India.

The comments come at a time when both countries are trying to reset their troubled ties. Former Indian diplomats also weighed in on the broader relationship.

Ambassador (Retd) Neelam D. Sabharwal described India-China ties as “unique,” shaped by both historical bonds and long periods of disruption.

She said recent outreach efforts were a welcome step after nearly five years of strained relations, adding that leaders on both sides had always recognised the importance of maintaining peace and not letting differences turn into disputes.

Ambassador Venkatesh Varma, meanwhile, placed the discussion in a wider international context.

He noted that forums like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) had emerged as important platforms for regional stability, particularly in countering extremism and terrorism.

He recalled that India’s decision to join the SCO in 2017 was based on its earlier positive experiences of working with Russia and China through BRICS and RIC groupings.

Together, the remarks highlighted the complex but evolving relationship between India and China, where competition and cooperation continue to go hand in hand amid a shifting global order.

